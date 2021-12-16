2022 Predictions: What Comes Next?

2022 Predictions. This is not a new year’s resolution. And it’s not a year in review. It’s a look ahead at what might come next. A forecast based on what’s happened over the past year and an anticipation of the trends that likely continue. It’s a prescriptive forecast. A way to prepare for possible future outcomes.

I made some similar predictions last year and it was a valuable experience. I used these predictions to prepare myself for the year and was able to profit from them.

So I decided to sit down and do the exercise again.

Below is my forecast for what might happen in 2022. Along the way, I’ll provide some caveats and some prescriptive actions to take should these predictions come true.

This is a long post so here’s a preview of what to expect:

Major Covid Policy Shifts – From Pandemic to Endemic & Why That Matters

– From Pandemic to Endemic & Why That Matters The Fed, The Economy, & Crypto – What To Expect From Financial Policy & How it Will Impact The Economy & Crypto

– What To Expect From Financial Policy & How it Will Impact The Economy & Crypto An Education Renaissance – How 2 Years of Inconsistent Covid Policy Will Lead Parents To Alternative Forms of Education

– How 2 Years of Inconsistent Covid Policy Will Lead Parents To Alternative Forms of Education The Changes Remote Work Will Bring to Corporations – Unbundling Salary Work & International Talent Sourcing

Unbundling Salary Work & International Talent Sourcing Geopolitics: The Consequences of Afghanistan – How The Evolution of Globalization Creates A New Global Dynamic

How The Evolution of Globalization Creates A New Global Dynamic Space Expands The Internet – Gearing Up For 2.9 Billion Unconnected People

Gearing Up For 2.9 Billion Unconnected People The Sovereign Individual Becoming Mainstream – What That Means And What It Will Look Like?

What That Means And What It Will Look Like? Proactive Action Plan – What I’d Do If These Predictions Come True

Covid is Endemic. It’s Here To Stay.

I suppose I have to start this off with Covid because it’s so influential across so many different parts of our lives. It has become a central theme that the direction of our lives is dependent upon.

This will be especially in 2022.

So let’s dive in.

Covid will no longer be treated as a pandemic.

Instead, the mainstream consensus (primarily media pundits and politicians) will officially start treating Covid as an endemic virus. What that means is that it’s a virus that is here to stay, just like the Flu. It’s too viral and it spreads too fast to eradicate before new variants have time to emerge. Especially given the current methods of producing and distributing vaccines and the amount of vaccine hesitancy around the world.

So that means Covid is going to become a recurring part of our lives indefinitely.

We can expect 2 to 3 main variants per year (at least) that can lead to potential societal wide challenges. That includes in 2022. Variants like Beta, Delta, and now Omicron.

This is an important distinction from a policy and mindset perspective.

If governments acknowledge that Covid cannot be “beaten”, then they’ll shift to policy choices that are more aligned to figuring out what living with Covid means. Ie: what circumstances will warrant lockdowns, mandates, and authoritarianism.

In 2022, we’ll establish better definitions and understandings of how to think about variants. As an example: Highly transmissible variants that have low rates of hospitalizations and deaths are called X. And X is a good scenario. Versus a highly transmissible variant with high rates of hospitalizations, vaccine resistance, and deaths could be called Y. And Y is a situation to fear.

These common definitions and understandings of variants are essential for establishing a steady state of life. Knowing when to panic and when to push for continuity of life will help us get to a more steady state of living.

It shifts us away from having to make short term sacrifices to “beat this thing”. Decisions that have become indefinite sacrifices because the pandemic is never ending. Endemic policy moves us to a situation where we figure out how to adapt our lives to find balance between the need to control viral contagion against the importance of individual freedoms.

For example, do we really need to lock ourselves down, shut off supply chains, and destroy the economy over an X type variant?

In 2022, our policy discourse will adapt to incorporate these definitions and this type of planning. If done correctly, there will be more than 2 “definitions” that appear in discourse in the coming year. Think of them as scenarios that can be easily prepared for in advance.

Further – in 2022, it seems likely that quality therapeutics come to market ie: the pfizer pill that helps cut hospitalization rates. This will go a long way towards helping the general populace reduce their major fears over Covid and help get us on the path to endemic Covid policy.

If an effective therapeutic comes to market in 2022 expect financial markets to boom.

In summation – 2022 will be the year we learn how to address the fear of Covid. We’ll properly establish the scenarios that are appropriate to be fearful of and the scenarios where it’s business as usual. And we will begin to see what freedoms are restricted on a more permanent basis.Think of the patriot act and 9/11.

Caveat – A shift to endemic covid policy is great news. It means less fear and more stability to our lives. But remember – it doesn’t defeat the virus. Which means that we’re highly likely to experience new variants every year. And there is always the chance that new variants outmaneuver current vaccines and therapeutics and lead to potential high level hospitalizations. This is the Y Variant scenario. And that would harm financial markets and get us back into “pandemic mode”.

Summary of Covid in 2022:

Moving from pandemic to endemic.

Classifying variants in order to pursue normalizing policy choices

Therapeutics are likely and would mean a boom in financial markets and especially travel related stocks

But new variants will always spook markets until they are classified – follow the signal to understand how to invest – ie: when to go risk on vs off

Finance, The Economy, And The Intersection of Crypto

POWELL: WE ARE NOT GOING BACK TO PRE PANDEMIC ECONOMY — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) December 15, 2021

Inflation is a scourge on society. It instills a hopelessness and lack of confidence in the future which eventually erodes societies.

Governments that wish to remain competitive cannot tolerate prolonged high inflation. Keep this in mind as we move into the US 2022 congressional election cycle. The Biden administration will be forced to take corrective action or risk landslide political losses. And these losses would gravely impact a progressive agenda.

We can expect a combination of gaslighting (ie: there are no problems, everything’s fine, you’re making it up to score political points, and my personal favorite – it’s the corporations fault). Plus we’ll see the administration have a “we have to do something or we’ll be slaughtered in the midterm elections” moment.

So what does that mean?

We can expect the Biden administration to lean on the progressive playbook in advance of the election cycle. ie: Print money through social programs to placate voters, pursue expansive infrastructure, and deepen antagonistic policy towards “the wealthy”. They’ll double down on using bad long term policy to win in the short term.

This will likely increase inflation.

It seems likely then that the Fed will be forced to raise rates, ease asset buying, and remove market liquidity to address inflation. The technical details don’t matter much for this argument. The Fed is literally telegraphing what they’ll do ie: rates and tapering.

*Fed Officials See Three Rate Increases in 2022 — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) December 15, 2021

JUST IN: Fed doubles the pace of taper to $30 billion a month and leaves interest rates unchanged — Blockworks (@Blockworks_) December 15, 2021

Just understand that it means that money will exit the broader financial system. And we can expect the Fed to follow through on their words. (Caveat) Unless Covid or another macro level event emerges to force them to ease up on their tightening. (a Y type Covid scenario or geopolitical conflict)

If the Fed does manage to tighten, they’ll be altering the current time value of money. Impacting how individuals and institutions evaluate investment and savings opportunities.

This is so important given the unprecedented amount of retail involvement in the runup of the markets in 2021. The people that are less likely to understand the ramifications of Fed policy on investments and how institutional money managers handle macro policy. Especially with how this policy impacts growth stocks which are popular with retail.

It’s likely that many retail investors will get burned in 2022 when they’re caught offside by policy and institutional investors. The Fed is likely to do a lot of back and forth as they try to address inflation while navigating an administration trying to buy votes, and a virus that is highly adaptive.

This is a scenario that even the most advanced investors will struggle to navigate.

But, in a fit of defiance, we’ll continue to see darling stocks “illogically” propped up by retail traders chasing memes to stick it to the institutional man. An “occupy wall street” moment. Like AMC, Gamestop, and Dogecoin of the past year. The names of the meme assets may shift, and winners may come from surprising places, but we will continue to see powerful retail investor network effects play out.

Especially as retail investors get caught offside from policy shifts.

Crypto, Web 3.0, and The Decentralized Web

The theme of 2022 may well be to “be careful what you wish for”.

As institutions adopt crypto – they bring in huge amounts of money. Size. But they operate according to macro principles and policies. Meaning that when the Fed tightens policy, institutions will reduce their risk and exposure to some areas of crypto. And that could impact crypto prices in the short and medium term.

What does that really signal? And what does that mean for 2022?

Bitcoin – and the broader crypto ecosystem become a correlated asset class. Especially as institutional adoption continues in strength into 2022. And as governments continue to add bitcoin to their balance sheets.

To that end, expect 2-3 El Salvidor style copycats. And likely we can expect one to be a large-sized country and possibly a geopolitical rival to the US.

Why might they do this?

As a finger in the eye to the US is a big possibility. But mostly as a hedge against the dollar, American geopolitical error, and the neo medieval trends emerging as a broader theme. See Afghanistan debacle and the geopolitical section below for more on this.

Until the Fed tightens, any dip in the broader crypto market will remain a buying opportunity. Why? Because at the end of the day, inflation is high and no one wants to hold cash. You might as well light it on fire. And so the only rational move is to get back into the markets. (Caveat – if the market expects imminent Fed action, it’s the same effect as if the action has already been taken).

Once the Fed takes action, they will try to maintain orderly markets. It’s in no one’s interest to blow up the markets. So we can expect the riskiest assets to struggle. And value plays to become safe havens until we reach whatever equilibrium might be. (Bitcoin/Ethereum)

So, in short – we can expect the periphery of crypto markets to suffer rather quickly once the Fed takes action. And the blue chips will suffer to a lesser extent. Think of blue-chip crypto assets as those that have longevity, a history of surviving market corrections, a robust developer ecosystem, and a large user base.

Caveat – As mentioned above, Covid is endemic. And whether we like it or not, we can and should expect 2 to 3 cycles of panic and fear over a new variant. The question becomes, is one of the new variants an actual problem that scares governments back into lockdown? If yes, then we can expect a loosening up of Fed policy. You can’t force people to stay home and not expect to have to prop them and the financial markets up with max liquidity.

Covid is a wild card that we can expect. So any variant that spooks markets is a buying opportunity because it means more “stimulus”. That is – unless it looks like it’s the end of the world. Then buy bullets, food, and prayer candles.

Final clarification: My approach to crypto is overwhelmingly buy and hold. I believe it’s an emergent technology ecosystem that represents a global paradigm shift. And this shift will play out over the next decade. So when I talk about impacts to crypto over the next year, I do so from a lens of managing my smaller more speculative holdings. But even these holdings I view as venture capital style bets that will pay off well or go completely bust.

An Education Renaissance

Schooling in the Covid era has been a disaster.

We have a generation of kids that had 2 years of inconsistent schooling. Both students and teachers have been forced to make the most of a terrible situation. And the nature of schooling has been adaptive yet inconsistent and accommodating. Not an ideal situation for actual learning outcomes. And without radical policy changes, it seems likely students will have a third year of poor schooling.

While in pandemic policy mode society has allowed short term compromises to create a lost generation of children. This will have long run consequences to society.

In 2022, to prevent a third year of poor education, parents that are able can be expected to take drastic and decisive action.

As Covid policies shift from pandemic to endemic we can expect parents to make changes. Mostly we’ll continue to see an uptick in homeschooling but also a renaissance of alternatives to public schooling. This aligns well with the general trends of the digital age. ie: moving away from standardization to more unique lifestyle pathways.

It’s already happening with new cutting edge schools like Synthesis School. And the funding for alternative schooling startups is heating up towards this end. Parent-tech startups on the rise with VCs after pandemic upheaval | PitchBook

Although Covid is the catalyst for change, this set of changes is not entirely about Covid.

Parents don’t want mindless drones, they want critical thinking human beings capable of navigating dynamic times. They intuitively understand that we’re living through a digital transformation and that the skills required of their children are changing. They know that their children need education that is adaptive and responsive to this reality.

In 2022, we can expect many Covid accelerated trends to converge.

Remote working parents able to work from anywhere will pursue locations that permit more dynamic schooling opportunities. And as a form of competitive governance, we can expect to see some states (local governments) allow tax dollars to follow the students away from public school to alternative programs.

And this will fit in well within the broader context of digital age changes. ie: governments will start to compete for people. One such way will be by providing flexibility in pursuing new ways to educate children.

Competitive governance strategies will require an adaptive approach to education and will reinforce jurisdictional arbitrage. (more on these concepts in The Sovereign Individual section below)

In simplistic terms, the families that can move to states with more liberal education models will do so in 2022 to get their kids modernized education. Expect that 2022 will be the year that we start to see these dialogues heat up. At the moment, it’s all about Covid policy within school systems but the conversation will transition to the fallout from two wasted years. With the prospects of a third year of decay. And an acknowledgement that new variants will continuously impact a students education.

Parents will adapt and relocate. And a byproduct of this type of jurisdictional arbitrage is that the housing market will stay hot.

But more broadly speaking – 2022 will mark a new wave of personal development. More alternative types of personal development with an emphasis on less standardization and more specialization.

People understand that they need to take personal responsibility for educating themselves to take advantage of changing times. The “guru” industry will have a renewed wave of products, courses, and information based products along the long tail of niche ideas, topics, and lifestyles. Expect a wave of solo entrepreneurs to emerge to fill this market need.

The bottom line is that people will pick and choose new skills to learn and incorporate into their lives in order to adapt and thrive in the digital age.

This will mark an educational renaissance.

It will feel very overdone. Scammy. Gimmicky. And we can expect the inevitable pushback against “grifters” from the establishment accustomed to standardization and the credentialing that comes with it. And yet, for the people that actually focus on applying what they are supposed to be learning, we’ll see it reinforce new pathways to quality incomes.

Building on the trends that are going to alter the educational system, the overarching theme will be a reprioritization of education to lead to income and quality of life outcomes. Not credentialism that has become so common in standardized education.

The Changes Remote Work Will Bring To Corporations

There’s a lot that will likely happen as a result of remote work in 2022. And in my opinion, it’s the most important trend of the decade. But there are a few big ideas that likely have the biggest impact in the short term.

Unbundling of the salaried job and the creation of gig 2.0 world

First, the unbundling of the salaried job and the creation of gig 2.0 world.

Think in more creative terms about how corporations and remote workers can and likely will interact in a highly remote world. As many remote workers have experienced, you can get a lot more work done quickly when you’re not in the office getting sucked into meetings. For many, the ability to get work done quickly has created an opportunity to take on more than one job. Or a side hustle. Or overseeing kids. The options expand as more people experiment. The point is that it’s now possible for workers to get more out of the limited hours in the day than they could in an office environment subject to corporate oversight.

Companies can resist this reality or they can lean into it.

One interesting example of leaning into the realities of remote work is the “quarter time” role used at Gumroad. It’s an ideal model indicative of the types of creative approaches companies will use to attract the best talent. Ie: allowing employees to commit to 10 hours (more or less) a week at a company with the rest of their time put towards whatever else they want.

Trying out a new experiment at @gumroad: bringing on a quarter-time head of product. Welcome @dvassallo! — Sahil Lavingia (@shl) September 1, 2020

The general idea is this: as society gets comfortable with remote work, the best workers will be able to make new and interesting demands on the companies they work with. The key change here is “work with” not work for.

Moving forward, if companies want to attract top talent, they’ll need to be open to new strategies. Sahil and Gumroad showcase this by allowing their employees to commit less of their time working for Gumroad so that the rest of their time pursuing their personal interests.

This is the general trend created by the Sovereign Individual age (more on this below)

The “quarter time” role will represent a general unbundling of the salaried role. Companies will create new incentives to partner with top talent. 2022 will be the year we start to see interesting experiments in this area.

Asynchronous workflows will emerge

Building on the above theme of the changes forced by companies adapting to remote work, asynchronous workflows will emerge in earnest as a means to combat excessive zoom fatigue.

This means that workers understand they can now work on their own and collaborate remotely when needed. But in general, the belief is forming that office based workflows were overly reliant on face to face meetings and synchronous workflows. As remote work expands, we can expect teams will work to incorporate tools and processes that support a less synchronized workflow. Workers want to more efficiently manage their time to work on other projects and pursue other goals. As a byproduct of remote work and the unbundling of salaried work, asynchronous workstyles will become popular in 2022.

Fighting The Great Resignation

International Talent Sourcing – Global and Offshore Hiring Begins

Google Staff Squirm as Remote Workers Face Pay Cuts | WIRED

And building on both of those trends, the most important trend that will begin in 2022 is the offshoring of work to international talent.

In America (and the West) – there are many job openings that seem to remain in disconnect from the available workers. That could be because of misalignment of skills. But it also could be for geographic reasons.

Should jobs remain open for too long, companies will lean into the remote work revolution and look beyond their typical geographic zone of comfort. This includes looking beyond their country of origin.

Why will they do that in 2022? Because the remote work trend has been in the public discourse for over a year now. It’s familiar. We know that it can work. And now, companies are starting to understand how to approach it from a policy perspective. They’ve wrapped their heads around both pros and cons. And they’ll begin to understand that they can find quality talent in lower cost of living locations. The appeal of getting a job done for less will be hard for many companies to resist. And thus, remote work will lead to globalized workforces.

How it will start – by leaning into the quarter time role. Allowing international employees to work on a limited basis acting as a trial run. They’ll also help facilitate the push towards asynchronous workflows. And finally, they’ll provide a means to tap into lower cost but equal value workers around the world.

Expect these three changes in 2022 and expect that they will drive massive change to how we live, work, and interact with one another.

Geopolitics – The Consequences of Afghanistan

2022 will likely be a powder keg of geopolitical action.

Why?

Because Afghanistan is a festering wound that was never properly addressed. It will transform into an outright problem in the year ahead. The withdrawal from Afghanistan showcased a complete failure to project meaningful power and influence by the US on the global stage. It signalled poor planning, an inability to react to a dynamic situation, a lack of accountability, and an inward looking unwillingness to engage in complex global issues. Most importantly, the US abandoned many of its allies to fend for themselves in the process.

It’s important to understand that the geopolitical fallout from this debacle is slow burning.

It means that rival nations will continuously press the US in an escalating game of chicken. Aggressively escalating and projecting influence further abroad waiting to see if the US will respond.

Based on current rhetoric, it seems unlikely that the Biden administration has an appetite to do anything other than implement economic sanctions against rivals. And sanctions in a fragmenting, neo medieval world are increasingly ineffective. In this situation, the “West’s” rival nations of Russia, China, and Iran will continue to press this American retreat and isolationism in an effort to gain more geopolitical influence.

And so – the consequence is that neo medievalism will increase in 2022 as America becomes a woke, isolationist country.

That means we can expect more zero sum nationalism as countries jockey to fill the vacuum left by America as the post WWII globalisation cop. Not only will the big rivals test America and its Western allies but these allied countries will form new national defense blocks and mutual trade groups that exclude the US.

Russia will press the US by antagonizing Ukraine and eastern block Europe.

China will press by antagonizing Taiwan and continuing to aggressively move into Africa via infrastructure support.

And Iran will press by pursuing nukes. (Caveat – Israel appears willing to engage in both cyber and kinetic warfare to stop Iran. At this point – violence is the only form of power projection on the global scale that can stop the advance of zero-sum nationalist nations). The other caveat is that in a neo medieval world, massive nation coalitions (like NATO) can prevent total anarchy. The question becomes whether or not there is enough mutual incentive for these nations to work in concert to prevent nationalist goliaths like Russia and China from taking advantage of the world.

Why would these nations be willing to risk violent confrontation? Because at stake are the supplies of oil, semiconductors, rare earths, and a globalized/freedom of choice oriented way of life. These are foundational resources of the digital age that most nations will be unwilling to compromise on.

Many of these current issues are made worse in part because of how Covid policy impacts global supply chains. Ie: lockdowns and restricted travel.

Covid has incentivized the rapid onshoring of essential manufacturing. As examples, both semiconductor and energy production are key areas we can expect to see massive economic support from governments around the world in 2022. A nuclear Iran could threaten OPEC production, a sanctioned Russia could impact oil production, and a Chinese blockade or invasion of Taiwan could impact global semiconductor supply chains.

Thus it is in the best strategic interest of most “developed” nations to rapidly invest in domestic manufacturing capabilities of semiconductors and develop more localized energy strategies.

And in a fragmenting world, nothing erodes the confidence in a fiat-backed global reserve currency like a superpower with fading influence.

So, one side effect of this is that in 2022, the crypto asset industry likely benefits from a neo medieval world order. Rising zero sum nationalism leaves a vacuum that can be filled by a globally interconnected decentralized asset class. This will further incentivize more governments to consider adding Bitcoin to their balance sheets.

Space Internet – The Starlink Race

While a lot of the above predictions are pessimistic, there’s a lot to be excited about with privatized space tech. One of the most important and imminent aspects of the space race is led by Starlink and the democratization of internet access on a global scale.

Over the past year, many Starlink deliveries have been pushed into 2022. So we can expect to see the difference that reliable satellite internet can make on the lives of rural communities. Assuming that the rollout begins to pick up speed and we see highly visible examples of success, we can expect to see the tone of global governments change with regards to starlink and other satellite internet operators.

I’d expect to see smaller governments partner with operators like Starlink to subsidize internet access for rural communities. Specifically in areas where there are still many disconnected people. Why would they do this?

Consider this chart. There are roughly 2.9 billion people still offline.

• Chart: Disconnected: 2.9 Billion People Still Offline | Statista

This is one of the more important stats of the decade.

Why?

Because when taken in consideration with the booming space industry – you can start to anticipate that these people will come online by the end of the decade. And that will create a massive exponential surge in network value. Ecommerce and the digital frontier will boom. But consider where the majority of these disconnected people are coming from. They are mostly rural people and a significant amount are in poverty. They’ll consume information at breathtaking speed. They’ll jump on opportunities to earn and add commercial value. And they’ll leverage digital infrastructure in the absence of localized infrastructure.

And so, governments will gladly subsidize the access for their people because on a net basis, it will lift them from poverty and bring more global capital into local economies.

2022 makes sense for these government backed deals to begin emerging. A time where forward looking countries begin positioning themselves for the digital age and a zero sum world.

Global economic inequality: what matters most for your living conditions is not who you are, but where you are – Our World in Data

And we’ll start to see this frontier open up along web 3.0 job opportunities. Ie: we can expect newly online rural participants to pursue income generating opportunities along web 3.0. Where they will be best positioned to provide guidance on value oriented services to the newly online people.

A deeper trend that will develop along these lines can be seen from the lens of crypto’s play to earn revolution. People in low cost of living areas will happily outcompete “westerners” on price for many lower skill digital tasks. As they become more sophisticated digital workers, they’ll also compete on higher skilled tasks.

In the longer run (well beyond 2022) this trend will have an overwhelming impact on how companies source and compensate talent. And it will lead to a digital age equilibrium of human capital across the world. It all starts in 2022 with expanding internet access to rural areas.

The Sovereign Individual

And finally, 2022 is the year that the new social class that I write about so much begins to emerge. It will appear as a convergence of all the trends referenced above.

Society spent 2021 accumulating a growing number of remote workers. These remote workers are now going to begin experimenting with workation type lifestyle models. Ie: they’ll travel for long periods of time experiencing what the rest of the world has to offer outside of a continuous office environment. And through this experimentation, people will begin to realize the value of jurisdictional arbitrage.

Remote workers will begin to reprioritize their location-based preferences, and take advantage of the unique opportunities offered by different locations around the world. (Like better school options)

This will create an incentive for competitive governance. ie: nations and locations that actively cater to digital age workers with unique policies designed to give ideal benefits. Which is reinforced by neo medieval forces and geopolitical challenges mentioned above.

This new class of people will continue to accumulate crypto in large size because it is conducive to a digital and location independent lifestyle. And through these growing trends we’ll start to see the Sovereign Individual appear.

They won’t call themselves this title. But they’ll appear as the people that travel, cultivate digital incomes, and reject traditional work for unique lifestyle designs of the digital age.

I don’t yet have a great way to measure this phenomenon (although I have some theories that I’ll write about at a later date). But I do know that the sensationalized “great resignation” narrative will take on a new and interesting shape in 2022. Capturing the public attention of all these people living life on their own terms. Rejecting standardization in favor of custom lifestyles.

The neo medieval situation referenced above reinforces competitive governance. Nations will compete aggressively for the top digital age workers. But this may come at a cost. It’s not out of the realm of reason for nations to offer competitive perks but require the relinquishing of citizenship from rival nations.

In summary, we can expect more remote workers to take advantage of jurisdictional arbitrage. More countries to try and create unique policies to attract these people (competitive governance). We’ll see them leverage crypto assets to move capital around the world in pursuit of unique lifestyle design opportunities. And in doing so, these people will begin to form a unique social class of Sovereign Individuals with growing influence on a global scale.

Prescriptive Actions

As I sit and write these predictions I confess that I really enjoy the process. But looking back on the 2021 predictions that came true, I realize that predictions are irrelevant if you have no prescribed actions to take when they do come true. My point is that predictions must be accompanied with a what should you do if any of this happens gameplan.

So here’s some actions I’d take if the above situations happen.

Finance: It’s a bit cheesy but do your best to play long term games. What the Fed does now will impact the next few years, but if you invest on timescales longer than five years you should be ok. On that line of thinking – focus on dollar cost averaging an assortment of passive index funds and specific stocks that are well positioned as paradigm shifts. It’s the best strategy for taking advantage of highly volatile times.

Because it’s likely that retail investors will pump meme stocks and create blow out short squeezes against institutional investors, don’t be afraid to chase memes and momentum plays. Use small amounts of money (nothing you’d be upset if you lost it all). It’s ok to try and capture some value from all the chaos.

For Geopolitics: An interesting way to approach geopolitics is to invest with an understanding that governments will have to onshore the manufacturing of strategically significant industries.

The most straightforward industries are energy, semiconductors, and rare earths. Nuclear energy is a no brainer option for providing domestic energy needs. We can also expect infrastructure spending and tax subsidies for non TSMC companies to come to the US (and Europe). So consider buying localized energy and semiconductor stocks that could benefit from government incentives.

Also – buy bitcoin and keep buying bitcoin. Again, you want to dollar cost average to navigate volatile financial environments but keep in mind that as neo medieval forces lead to a fragmenting, zero sum nationalist world, bitcoin is the digital reserve buoy for digital age commerce. It’s a globalists hedge. And for a growing number of nations, it will make more sense to look for a non-state reserve currency in this environment. And we can expect some nations will begin to adopt it as a growing hedge against geopolitical risk.

For Space: Buy telecoms that are well positioned for the communities that are yet to come online. This does not mean Apple. Research the companies that already service traditionally lower income digital economies.

It also means there will be huge value to creating and investing in info products and platforms designed to help these frontier communities come online, learn, and prosper in the digital age. This is also interconnected with the educational renaissance trend. Lean into the trend of online, low cost, and low credential education.

Most importantly, do whatever it takes to begin earning location-independent income. 2022 will be the year that people start to separate from late industrial age practices and reap the benefits of the digital age. By earning remote income, you’ll be well on your way to taking advantage of many of these benefits.

Finally, think for yourself. You are responsible for the trajectory of your life. Embrace a Sovereign Individual mindset and pursue as many digital age opportunities as you can. 2022 will reward those that are willing to adapt to frontier concepts.

I’m interested to hear your thoughts. What do you think happens in the year ahead? Do you agree or disagree with my predictions? Don’t want to share your thoughts publicly?

Email me at doug@dougantin.com

Photo by petr sidorov on Unsplash

